BBNaija: Why My Relationship With Diane Ended – Elozonam

Former BBNaija housemate, Elozonam has said that the reason why his relationship with Diane crashed is that she was disrespectful.

Speaking to the host of the BBNaija Reunion show, Ebuka, Elozonam said that Diane reated her friends better than him.

The reality TV star, however, said that they have decided to remain as friends after they broke up.

Elozonam said, “So we were to attend this party with some housemates. I and Diane arrived the party and we were cool, however, towards the end, Diane started talking to Mawuli( a guy she invited to the party).

Mawuli is a Ghanaian actor who stole Diane’s attention before she met Elozonam at the 2019 reality TV show.

“ I spoke to her about it and she said she owed me no explanation. Shortly after that, she left with the guy.

“I got angry but I was not going to lose my home training for it so I decided to end the relationship.”

Diane on her own part said that Elozonam should have stayed with her just as Ike did with Mercy Eke. She also said he allowed friends to disrespect her.

“I agree I messed up but Elozonam, you have to man up and accept you were also wrong.

“ I have taken responsibility for my actions but you haven’t. You and your friends created a Whatsapp group to insult and spread rumour about me but you expect me to accept it?

“Ebuka please our relationship did not work out and I have moved on,” She added.