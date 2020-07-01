Attack On FMC Carried Out By Relatives Of COVID-19 Patients – Kogi

The Kogi State Government has revealed that the attack on the Federal Medical Center, FMC, was as a result of a protest by relatives of COVID-19 patients.

Speaking, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, revealed that the protest was against the staff of the hospital for abandoning the patients.

This comes after a report that the FMC was attacked by some gunmen who disrupted plans for a COVID-19 press briefing which was to hold today.

He said, “The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to the unfortunate scuffle between the Staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja and some patients’ relatives at the hospital, this morning.

Preliminary findings revealed that the violence ensued when relations of patients in the medical facility protested against the failure of the management of the hospital to attend to them. Many people in the emergency ward were left unattended to and a mother delivered at the gate of the hospital. That generated a lot of public tension in the state.

Tension started building since yesterday when patients and their relatives learnt of a plan by the medical staff to stage a protest today, seeking protection from COVID-19. We urge the people of the state to remain calm as government will ensure maintenance of law and order.

We also sue for calm and urge medical authorities to remain committed to their medical profession and responsibilities as Government will protect them in order to give them the confidence to deliver. Healthcare management must never be politicized. Also, government will carry out further investigations to ascertain the remote causes of the breach of peace by the protesters and also address their fears.”