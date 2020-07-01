172 Nigerians Evacuated From Uganda, Nairobi – NiDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, has announced the arrival of 172 Nigerians evacuated from Uganda and Nairobi.
The evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja, onboard an AirPeace Flight B777-200.
NiDCOM also revealed that the evacuees will stay in Abuja while some will be moved to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
“All Evacuees tested negative to COVID-19 before leaving Uganda and Nairobi and will now proceed on 14 days Self-Isolation as mandated by NCDC, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19,” the tweet reads.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Nigeria has been evacuating its citizens from other countries.
