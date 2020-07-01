11 Suspected Terrorists Detained By Uzbekistan Forces

Uzbekistan’s law enforcement bodies have detained 11 suspected members of the militant group Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, the Uzbek Interior Ministry said.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday after the Police and the state security forces carried out operations in eight sites in Tashkent city in search of material evidence of their illegal activities, the Police said.

According to a police statement, the detainees fell under the influence of militants operating in the ranks of an international terrorist organisation in Syria and planned to travel to the Middle East.

Last month, Uzbek law enforcement bodies arrested 25 men believed to have affiliation to the same militant group.

Uzbekistan’s Supreme Court listed Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad as a terrorist organisation in 2016. (Xinhua/NAN)