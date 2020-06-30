VIDEO: Nigerian Troops Destroy Boko Haram Insurgents

The Defence Headquarters has said that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed Boko Haram’s structures at Warshale in Borno State.

Major General John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, in a statement on Monday, also informed that several Boko Haram fighters were killed in the airstrikes.

Enenche said that the operation was executed on 27th June as part of a subsidiary Operation LONG REACH after credible intelligence reports.

“The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has dealt another decisive blow on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the North East of Nigeria with the destruction of several of their structures and neutralization of their fighters at Warshale in the Northern part of Borno State.

“This was achieved through airstrikes executed on 27th June 2020 as part of subsidiary Operation LONG REACH after credible intelligence reports as well as days of aerial surveillance missions established that the settlement was being used as a staging area to launch attacks against friendly forces’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets as well as an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to engage the location.

“The NAF jets scored devastating hits in their multiple waves of attacks resulting in the destruction of several structures in the settlement as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication and professionalism. The Defence Headquarters equally urges them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country,” he said.

Daily Post