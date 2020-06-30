Solskjaer Issues Warning To Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued a note of warning to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford concerning their place in his team.

According to the Norwegian, both players shouldn’t expect to play in his team all the time.

He also revealed that their recent form won’t stop Manchester United from continuing their bid for Jack Grealish and Jason Sancho.

“You need competition for places at Man United. If you think you’ve got a divine right to be playing every game and are doing so well that we’re not going to look for players to replace you, you’re in the wrong place.

“I’ve been here myself for so many years as a striker and Teddy Sheringham comes in, Dwight Yorke comes in, Ruud van Nistelrooy comes in, Wayne Rooney comes in.

“We’ve always got to look at improving, and if they don’t improve, we might have to look somewhere else to get better because we have to be better. We’re too far away from where we need to be and want to be,” Solskjaer said.