Sack Service Chiefs Like You Sacked APC NWC – Afenifere Tells Buhari

Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs just as he did to the APC NWC.

Concise News recalls that Buhari along with the APC NEC implemented the sack of the NWC.

Afenifere has now called on the President to apply the same swiftness in sacking the service chiefs over the increasing rate of insecurity in the country.

“It is clear that we have lost the war against Boko Haram insurgents even though the Federal Govern­ment has made so much pro­paganda about their exploits against Boko Haram. On a daily basis, it is becoming clearer that Boko Haram is on top of us.

“We need to get back to the drawing board, to de­vise strategies to contain these criminals; otherwise, Nigeria may go under with these insurgents”, the statement read.

The group said that Buhari should not just scold the service chiefs but sack them just as he believes their best is not good enough.

“That was a totally unex­pected decision. For those who have failed us in the last five years, who are not able to contain insurgency and the only thing the pres­ident could do was to warn them that he was not satis­fied with their performance without kicking them out of office, appointing fresh hands, and boosting morale in the armed forces is unac­ceptable.

“There are young officers who have been demoralised because these service chiefs should have gone long ago and other people would have risen in their place.

“By leaving them when they are not performing, you are killing morale.

“Within your political party, how many months has the crisis taken, yet you dissolved the NWC, put a caretaker committee. Why can’t you rejig the security architecture like that?” the group asked