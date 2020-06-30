Police Discover Well In Ejigbo Where Residents Siphon Petrol

Two wells have been discovered in Ejigbo by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT.

Pipelines belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, have been getting siphoned by locals through the wells.

The wells which belong to Victoria Ogunsomi and Shafe Abayomi is located in No. 4 and 2, Surprise Avenue Ejibgo, Lagos.

The suspects dug a well inside their compound which is close to the NNPC pipelines and connected pipes and a pumping machine with which they pump the petrol whenever the NNPC is transporting its product.

The due usually siphon the product into Jerry cans and tankers and are said to have made millions from it.

However, locals who were scared that their activities might lead to a fire outbreak informed authorities.

The source said; “we got calls from a concerned resident in the area who alerted us about the activities of Mrs Victoria and Mr Abayomi who are residents of Surprise Avenue, and alleged that residents have been siphoning petroleum products from NNPC pipeline located close to their area.

“The source told us that these people have wells which have underground pipes connected to the NNPC pipeline within area.

“The source told us that whenever the NNPC is transporting its products along that pipeline, their products usually surge into those wells and they are swiftly pumped into tanker trucks by owners of the wells.

“The source told us that the big trucks normally come by night to carry the products. When we acted on the information, we stormed the buildings and found the wells with pipes and pumps in it and the stench of fuel was every.

“At Mrs Victoria’s apartment we found jerry cans filled with petroleum products, but Mr. Abayomi smartly dismantled the pipes and pumping machine in his own well before we arrived in his own compound.

“But we are currently working on tracing and apprehending people who have been buying these stolen products from them .” He stated.

The suspects who spoke to Vanguard denied being pipeline vandals. They said they only took advantage of a ruptured pipeline.

“They added that the petroleum products flows into their wells and they sell them to people in their neighborhood.

In their interview, Ogunsomy said; “I am from Okitupupa area of Ondo State. I have three children but I am a widow. My late husband bought the land where we built our house in 1984 and we dug that well in the year 1999.

“We were using to water, but we later discovered that there was petrol in it. We contacted and alerted our landlord association about it and we all agreed that we will go to the police station and the Local Government but they advised us to go to NNPC and the NNPC sent two delegates to check the situation.

“The delegates came and they took sample of the water. After that, they didn’t come again.

“I have been arrested before because I sold just three jerry can of this petrol to someone by SARS operatives in 2016, the police released me and warned me never to go close to the well again. I am sorry that I went to it again and I was arrested.” She lamented.