Official: FC Barcelona Sign Miralem Pjanić From Juventus

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Miralem Pjanic from Italian side Juventus for €65 million and will join the club at the end of the season.

The player will sign a contract with the club for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with a buy out clause of 400 million euros.

The Spanish club statement reads: “FC Barcelona and Juventus have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Miralem Pjanic.

“The cost of the operation will be 60 million euros plus 5m in variables.

LATEST NEWS | Agreement with @juventusfcen for the transfer of @Miralem_Pjanic
👋 Welcome!
💙❤️ #PjanicCuler
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 29, 2020

“The player will remain with Juventus until the 2019/20 season is over.”