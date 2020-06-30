Official: FC Barcelona Sign Miralem Pjanić From Juventus

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Miralem Pjanic from Italian side Juventus for €65 million and will join the club at the end of the season.
The player will sign a contract with the club for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with a buy out clause of 400 million euros.
The Spanish club statement reads: “FC Barcelona and Juventus have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Miralem Pjanic.
“The cost of the operation will be 60 million euros plus 5m in variables.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>LATEST NEWS | Agreement with <a href=”https://twitter.com/juventusfcen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@juventusfcen</a> for the transfer of <a href=”https://twitter.com/Miralem_Pjanic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Miralem_Pjanic</a><br>👋 Welcome!<br>💙❤️ <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/PjanicCuler?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#PjanicCuler</a></p>— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) <a href=”https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona/status/1277641116267970563?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 29, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“The player will sign a contract with the club for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2023/24 season, with a buy out clause of 400 million euros.
“The player will remain with Juventus until the 2019/20 season is over.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.