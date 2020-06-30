Oba of Benin To Place Curse On Those Insulting Buhari, Oshiomhole

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Oba Ewuare II, has threatened to place a curse on those hurling insults at the President and Adams Oshiomhole.

The monarch said this in reaction to a trending video anchored by Eranomigho Edegbe which hurled insults at President Buhari and Oshiomhole.

In a statement signed by the secretary of the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, the Oba of Benin said that if those behind the video don’t repent, ancestral curses will be invoked on them.

Part of the statement reads: “We wish to state unequivocally that our love for Mr President is unparalleled as the relationship shared date back to the days of His Royal Majesty, Oba Erediauwa (of blessed memory), the immediate past Oba of Benin. This relationship was further strengthened when Mr President headed the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

It added that, “In our avowed stance of non-partisa ship, we are in constant prayers that His Excellency’s desires are fully manifest in Edo State for the benefit of the Benin Royal Family, Edo people and, the nation as a whole. Thus, our prayers and support for Mr President is enormous”.

The traditional council also spoke against the portrayal of Adams Oshiomhole in bad light in the said video.

“We wish to state that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has always been respected not just the traditional institutions in Edo State, but also the Palace of the Oba of Benin. His affection for our father who adopted the Comrade as a son is well known. This relationship was also reinforced during his tenure as Governor of Edo State.”

Exhorting the business guru, the palace scribe said, “Captain Hosa Okunbo is an illustrious son of the Palace of the Oba of Benin, who at all times has worked in support of the Palace as a son of the Oba of Benin, thus, there can be nothing but goodwill and positive prayers for this distinguished son of Benin kingdom.”

He also described those behind the video as disgruntled elements.

“These utterances and behaviour of Eranomigho and his cohorts show that they are not happy and comfortable with the cordial relationship between the Palace of the Oba of Benin and the Presidency.

“Furthermore, it shows that some disgruntled elements like Eranomigho have deep animosity against Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Captain Hosa Okunbo.

“The video under reference, and all such made in similar vein should be seen for what they really are, as they seek to propagate ‘fake news’, misinformation, disaffection, and misrepresentation for their own selfish and mischievous intentions.

Frank also urged the public to disregard the content of the video.

“We use this medium to sound a note of caution to the general public to totally disregard and discountenance the statements made in the said video and to further warm that this attempt and similar attempts to bring the Palace of the Oba of Benin and the revered institution of the Benin monarchy into disrepute shall be met stiffly within the parameters of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the traditional processes of the Benin kingdom.”

The palace also reminded that there is an ancestral curse on anyone undermining the Oba.

“Eranomigho and his cohorts are hereby reminded that there is an ancestral curse on anyone who attempts to tarnish the image of the Oba of Benin and the ancient Throne of Benin kingdom.

“The Benin Traditional Council hereby demands an unreserved apology from Eranomigho in other to avert the consequences.