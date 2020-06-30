Home » Nigerian Immigration Service Issues Warning On Recruitment

June 30, 2020

The Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, has said that no fee is being charged for recruitment as it warned applicants not to patronize fake sites.

This was issued by the Service Public Relations Officer ,SPEO, Mr. Sunday James, on behalf of the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr. Muhammad Babandede.

The warning was issued in reaction to fake websites purporting to belong to the NIS.

“These are fraudsters with the intention of defrauding innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians of their hard-earned money.

“The Service had warned severally and is still warning the public to avoid such fake recruitment offer which is not officially posted on the official NIS website.

“Also, no fee whatsoever is charged for NIS recruitment,” he said.

Babandede added that NIS recruitment will be announced through reputable Nigerian dailies.

