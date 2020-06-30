Melaye Fails In Attempt To Stop Passage of Infectious Diseases Bill

Senator Dino Melaye has failed in his attempt to stop the passage of the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill currently before the House of Representatives.
A Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the suit filed by the former lawmaker representing Kogi West district seeking to stop deliberations on the bill, according to Channels TV.
Delivering judgment on the suit on Tuesday, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu dismissed the suit on the ground that the court cannot interfere in the legislative proceedings of an arm of government.
According to the court, the Infectious Disease bill remains a bill which does not confer any right and obligation on Senator Melaye or any other Nigerian as it is yet to become an act of the National Assembly.
