Fulanis Are To Blame For Nigeria’s Backwardness – Igbo Youths

The Ohanaeze Youth Council has blamed the Fulanis for the backwardness in Nigeria with claims that they have nothing to show for the power which they held.

This was disclosed by the National President Ohaneze Youth Council, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka.

Igboayaka stated this in reaction to a statement credited to the President of Arewa Youths Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, which says no Igbo will ever rule Nigeria.

Igboayaka said, “Fulanis have ruled Nigeria with five military heads of state and three civilian Presidents since 50 years, yet the country is the worst underdeveloped in Africa.

“This simply shows that they lack the capacity to govern the country.”

He also called for a campaign for an Igbo president because he believes the Igbos hold the key of the nation’s development.