EFCC Drags 2 men To Court Over Alleged Laundering Of $1.6m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two men: Chris Ogbonna and Sulaiman Jibbo, over alleged laundering of 1.6million dollars.

The defendants appeared before Justice Ayokunle Faji on a five-count charge bordering on money laundering at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Also charged with the defendants are two companies: Kur and Sule Nig. Enterprises and Sunchrist Nig. Ltd.

According to the EFCC, the sum was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of smuggling activities, the News Agency of nmigeria Reports.

The prosecution said that the defendants ought to have known that the monies which they laundered sometime in 2017, were proceeds of an unlawful act.

The first defendant (Ogbonna) and the company (Sunchrist) were alleged to have been used to transfer the sum of N607.2million to Kur and Sule Enterprises.

The prosecution also alleged that the second defendant (Sulaiman) also made a cash payment of 52,000 dollars to one Fredrick, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Kufre Uduak, the offences contravene Sections 1(a), 15(2), 16(1) and 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following a bail application filed and argued by the defence counsel, Justice Faji granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10million each with two sureties each in like sum.

The court also barred the defendants from travelling outside the country, while it also ordered the EFCC ro notify the Nigeria Immigration Service of the court’s order.

The court also issued 10 days for the defendants to perfect their bail conditions, failing which they would be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The case was adjourned until 10 July for report of compliance with the bail condition. (NAN)