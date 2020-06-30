Dr Olufunmilayo Accused Of Sexual Abuse By Female Colleague

Dr Olufunmilayo, a popular Nigerian Twitter influencer has been called out on social media by a lady accusing him of sexual abuse.

The lady identified as Bola Aseyan said she summoned courage to speak up after nursing fears that his huge influence might drown her story.

She wrote: “A woman can only tolerate so much abuse from a man. A completely different persona online, and a truly horrible man in person, an abuser to say the least, both sexually and emotionally. A human can only tolerate so much!

I have proof all these madness. And God in heaven knows I dread the negative type of attention but people deserve to know what a horrible human being this man is!!!! Horribly terrible!!!!

Now you are calling people to call me and speak to me ba?!!! You are calling frantically. When you were sexually and emotionally abusing, you didn’t know it would resort to this. Because Bola doesn’t air dirty laundry, Bola is private, you think I’m stupid??!

Your fav influencer has sexually and emotionally abused me for so long, and I’ve been hiding it. I didn’t want to say anything because I DESPERATELY didn’t want to be in the news for anything bad here. I kept telling myself it would be over soon. I cannot take it anymore!

Everyone is telling me to consider his profession and not say anything, i shouldn’t say anything. How about how I feel? Everytime. I’m tired. I haven’t done a thing to deserve this. I have lodged a formal complaint with the police today! I cannot and will not take this anymore!

We are both doctors. Both of us. And I’ve been too nice just because I thought it would end soon. You bully me everytime. You know I hate social media issues and you have a lot of followers so it’s okay to do all these to me ba? Right!!

I didn’t press charges, only because you would lose your license to practise, and I cannot bear to carry that much guilt in my heart. Even with everything that you’ve done, I’m still not a mean spirited person. I leave you to God to judge you, and my head will judge you!!!

I am irritated to say the least at those who think my life occurrence is a gist that’s waiting to happen. You think I’m tweeting with eagerness and happiness. You think I want to be in this position or it’s a joke. I am hurting.I am sad and I’ve never thought it’ll resort to this

I use God to beg our fellow medical doctors in my DM asking me not to tweet or let it go. Please and please, they won’t abuse your children. Pls don’t give me unsolicited advise. I didn’t press charges even though the cops here in the UK asked me to, don’t push it.

Your favorite online influencer also a medical doctor in the UK who always has an opinion on every topic on Twitter, he is morally upright on the Internet, yet does the exact opposite of what he preaches online, preaching against rape and doing the exact opposite in person.

Dr FUNMILAYO is the accused!”.