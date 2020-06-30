Corps Members Will Receive Their June Allowance – NYSC

THE National Youth Service Corps has said it corps members will receive their monthly allowance (popularly called allowee), for the month of June.
The NYSC Director (Press and Public Relations), Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement, said the reports about the postponement of payment are false.
She said, “Management hereby states that the release did not emanate from the NYSC. It is the handiwork of mischief makers bent on deceiving corps members and should be disregarded in its entirety.
“For the avoidance of doubt, all qualified corps members shall be paid allowance for the month of June, while in addition, those passing out from service in July shall receive July stipend, as well as transport allowance.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.