Corps Members Will Receive Their June Allowance – NYSC

THE National Youth Service Corps has said it corps members will receive their monthly allowance (popularly called allowee), for the month of June.

The NYSC Director (Press and Public Relations), Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement, said the reports about the postponement of payment are false.

She said, “Management hereby states that the release did not emanate from the NYSC. It is the handiwork of mischief makers bent on deceiving corps members and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all qualified corps members shall be paid allowance for the month of June, while in addition, those passing out from service in July shall receive July stipend, as well as transport allowance.”