Akeredolu Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Falling Sick To Malaria

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor made this known in a video which he tweeted today.
According to him, he fell sick to malaria and recovered after undergoing treatment.
After an advise to take test for COVID-19, the governor who obliged stated that the result came back positive today.
He, however, revealed that he’s feeling well and asymptomatic.
“Today I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated”, governor Akeredolu tweeted on his official handle.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.