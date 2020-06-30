Akeredolu Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Falling Sick To Malaria

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor made this known in a video which he tweeted today.

According to him, he fell sick to malaria and recovered after undergoing treatment.

After an advise to take test for COVID-19, the governor who obliged stated that the result came back positive today.

He, however, revealed that he’s feeling well and asymptomatic.

“Today I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated”, governor Akeredolu tweeted on his official handle.