Toke Makinwa Opens Up On How Therapy Saved Her From PSTD

Controversial OAP, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she was saved from PSTD after she went through therapy.

She made this known in reaction to a story from media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, on how she wasn’t accepted as a kid because of her looks.

Recounting a bit of her own experience, Toke Makinwa prayed for the courage to be able to share her own story on PSTD.

She wrote: “We are all broke different, Therapy saved me. I’m not a hundred percent, but I can say that going to therapy has really helped. One day I hope I’m brave enough to share my journey to healing fro PSTD through therapy. Forgive some today, I know it’s difficult but life is short. And just like Oprah played music and family thanked her, mum, I pray you all get the courage to go to those dark places and come out in the light. Love you all – TM”.