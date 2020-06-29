Toke Makinwa Opens Up On How Therapy Saved Her From PSTD

Controversial OAP, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she was saved from PSTD after she went through therapy.
She made this known in reaction to a story from media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, on how she wasn’t accepted as a kid because of her looks.
Recounting a bit of her own experience, Toke Makinwa prayed for the courage to be able to share her own story on PSTD.
She wrote: “We are all broke different, Therapy saved me. I’m not a hundred percent, but I can say that going to therapy has really helped. One day I hope I’m brave enough to share my journey to healing fro PSTD through therapy. Forgive some today, I know it’s difficult but life is short. And just like Oprah played music and family thanked her, mum, I pray you all get the courage to go to those dark places and come out in the light. Love you all – TM”.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.