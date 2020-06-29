Tinubu Is Facing God’s Judgment – Bode George Speaks On APC Crisis

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George has said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is responsible for the crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Bode George also said that ”his time of reckoning was near and he’ll vomit everything he’s stolen.”

Speaking to Independent NG, the PDP chieftain said that the crisis rocking the APC which might affect Tinubu’s presidential ambition is God’s judgment on him.

He said: “From the very beginning, I used to tell them that the party APC is a congregation of strange bedfellows. When you have a big party like that and someone wants to hijack it, there will be problem.”

“First of all, it is a misnomer in a presidential system for a man who is not elected into any position to come out and say he is the National leader of the party.”

“How is that possible? There is only one National leader of the party and that is the President. How can a ragamuffin from somewhere just wake up and say he is the National leader and not the President? What does that mean?

” We saw the way Chief John Odigie- Oyegun was removed as national chairman. To me, what is happening to Tinubu is a judgment of God. You think you can appropriate the whole country’s resources like he did in Lagos state to your own family?”

” It cannot work! I believe nemesis is catching up with Tinubu. We warned him but he refused to listen. The Yorubas have a saying that a child who fails to listen to corrections at home will be corrected outside.

“Tinubu thinks he is wiser than everyone but the breeze has blown and exposed the behind of the hen. In Yorubaland, a single person cannot be all-in-all. Tinubu thinks he can grab everything with his teeth but they have removed all his teeth.”

In reaction to speculations that Tinubu is urged by loyalists to dump the APC, Bode George said:

“That is his decision. I can’t decide for him. He just issued a statement saying he has not told anyone that he wants to become President in 2023 and his focus now is how to alleviate the sufferings of the people. But you can see what he is doing in Lagos. What about Alpha Beta? Who is still collecting the money for Alpha Beta?

” Yet he said he wants to alleviate the sufferings of the people? Let him bring out all our money in Alpha Beta since year 2000 till date. The managing director of Alpha Beta who ran away said they owed him N40b.”

” That money alone would have taken care of millions of poor people in Lagos today. Enough of this brigandage and classic example of greed.”

“I have always said Tinubu will vomit everything he has stolen and the day of reckoning is here. Only Almighty God can reign yesterday, today and forever. No one else can attain that height.”

” For me, when you start seeing the signal, if he is a very clever person, he will recall himself and have a deep introspection. If he thinks he can run Nigeria the way he did to Lagos, he is making a mistake.”

“The local government secretariat of Ikoyi/ Obalende was formerly on Glover Road in Ikoyi but he converted the place to his own and moved the local government to Obalende beside the cemetery. He made the daughter the Iyaloja of Lagos. ”

“How can Iyaloja of Lagos be from Iragbiji?. Bode asked.

“She, on her part went and locked up Computer Village, insisting that she must be paid certain amount of money. The son is the one getting all public advertisement contracts for Lagos at the moment.”

“You need to see the son’s convoy, you will think it’s the President that is moving. For how long will this continue? We came into this world naked and we will leave naked. Nobody will leave with anything no matter how much wealth you have amassed for yourself while in existence.”