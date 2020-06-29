Three Arraigned Over Alleged Murder Of 74-Year-Old Woman

Three men were on Monday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over the alleged murder of a 74-year-old woman.

The defendants–Alex Peter, 25; Adeniyi Tosin, 25; and Adelola Adedapo, 23– are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy to murder and murder.

The prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 29 in Ikere-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves and murdered the 74-year-old woman, Arannilewa Abiodun, and thereafter disposed of her body in a canal near her house.

Leramo said the offences contravened Sections 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the Correctional Centre, pending receipt of legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The pleas of the defendants were also not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Correctional Centre pending issuance of legal advice.

He adjourned the case till July 22 for mention. (NAN)