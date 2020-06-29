SON Warns Against Use Of Unapproved Hand Sanitizers

The Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, has warned the public against the use of unapproved hand sanitizers which can cause damage to the skin.

In a statement issued on Monday, the regulatory board stated that it will “not tolerate any minus in standards” of hand sanitizers.

SON also advised manufacturers to ensure they abide by the standards before their products go to the market.

A statement reads in part: “SON urged consumers to always insist on patronising only hand sanitisers certified by SON to avoid harmful effects to their skin while also getting value for their hard-earned money.

“Quality hand sanitisers and liquid hand wash are some of the critical tools to battle the virus. Handwashing with soap and water is one of the most important steps that can be taken to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to loved ones.”