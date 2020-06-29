Police Arrest Salesman For Allegedly Defiling Boss’ Twin Girls

This is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.
Elkana said the victims’ mother had left victims in the custody of the suspect, adding that Obi took advantage of the employer’s absence to defile the victims.
He stated that the suspect confessed during interrogation that he had been having sexual intercourse with the girls since 2019, adding that the case had been transferred to the Gender Unit of the command for discreet investigation.
The PPRO said, “On June 16, 2020, around 2.55pm, a woman in her mid 30s reported at the Aguda Police Station that her salesman, Chinedu Obi, 26, had sexual intercourse with her 12-year-old twin daughters when she left the two girls with him in her house. The suspect was arrested and he confessed to the crime.
“He stated that he started having sexual intercourse with the girls in 2019. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the transfer of the case to the Gender Unit at the command headquarters, Ikeja, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.
“The CP advised parents not to trust anyone with their kids, especially female children. He further reaffirmed the commitment of the command to continually apprehend sexual offenders wherever they were in the state and make them face justice.”
NAN
