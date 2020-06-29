Over 9,000 COVID-19 Recoveries Recorded In Nigeria – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that more than 9,000 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, The Punch reports.

This was as the Centre announced that total infections confirmed in Nigeria reached 24,567 including 565 associated deaths.

The recoveries were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as well as 34 states across the Federation with Lagos State reporting 1,592 discharged patients, the highest in the country.

The NCDC stated on Sunday, “On the 28th of June 2020, 490 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, cases have been confirmed, 9007 cases have been discharged and 565 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 490 new cases are reported from 20 states – Lagos (118), Delta (84), Ebonyi (68), FCT (56), Plateau (39), Edo (29), Katsina (21), Imo (13), Ondo (12), Adamawa (11), Osun (8), Ogun (8), Rivers (6), Kano (5), Enugu (3), Bauchi (3), Akwa Ibom (3), Kogi (1), Oyo (1), Bayelsa (1).”