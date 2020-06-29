NCDC Give Reason Why FG Is Yet To Reopen Schools

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has given reasons why schools are yet to be reopened by the Federal Government.

The NCDC Head of Risk Communication, Yahya Disu, stated that schools can’t be reopened now because of the poor public compliance to COVID-19 guidelines.

He made this known while speaking in a webinar organized by Plan International Nigeria’s Country Director, Hussaini Abdu.

Disu also revealed children won’t be able to comply with the guidelines which is why schools must remain closed for now.

He said: “The risk perception by the public is still very low and it’s because our population structure consists mostly of youth who may have the disease and not have symptoms.

“Reopening schools will further spread the disease. If there is a good level of compliance, then we could consider school reopening.

“School children are likely not going to comply and it could spread the disease among them as majority of our pupils go to school in vehicles and the transport sector is known to have a poor record of compliance.”

This comes after the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, stated that the majority of parents are against the reopening of schools.