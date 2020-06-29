NCDC 490 Fresh COVID-19 Cases As Toll Rises To 24,567

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 490 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 24,567 on Sunday night.
“On the 28th of June 2020, 490 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria,” the NCDC tweeted.
“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 24567 cases have been confirmed, 9007 cases have been discharged and 565 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 490 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos(118), Delta(84), Ebonyi(68), FCT(56), Plateau(39), Edo(29), Katsina(21), Imo(13), Ondo(12), Adamawa(11), Osun(8), Ogun(8), Rivers(6), Kano(5), Enugu(3),Bauchi(3), Akwa Ibom(3), Kogi(1), Oyo(1), Bayelsa(1).”
