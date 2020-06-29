N-Power: One Million Applications Received, Portal Not Hacked – FG

The Federal Government has said that the N-Power portal is very secure as it denied claims that it has been hacked.

This was disclosed while revealing that over a million applications were received by N-Power under 48 hours.

According to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which spoke through its Deputy Director Information, Rhoda Iliya “Over 1,000,000 applications have been received from across the Federation in less than 48 hours after the Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq declared open the new N-Power Portal on the Ministry’s website.”

“The Ministry will like to assure Nigerians that the N-Power portal is secured and no data has been compromised,” it said, adding: “The portal is open for Nigerians who meet the application criteria.”

The statement read in part: “Inline with the ongoing N-POWER Batch C online application which commenced Friday, June 26, 2020, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, hereby announces that over 1,000,000 applications have been received from across the Federation in less than 48 hours after the Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq declared open the new N-Power Portal on the Ministry’s website.

“The Ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new program which would be very focused on agriculture.

“The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the program.

“The Ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants.

“The selection process would be fair and transparent and the public would also be carried along at every stage.”