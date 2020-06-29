Man, 23, Docked Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Neighbour’s mother

A 23-year-old Damilola Kayode, was on Monday docked before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun over alleged attempt to kill his neighbour’s mother.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Emmanuel told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 26, 2020, around 8.30a.m at Olorunsogo Phase 11, Oke-Ogbo, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant attempted to kill one Omolara Rasheed, when he dealt her machete cuts and thus sustained severe injuries all over her body.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that could cause a total breakdown of law and order.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charges of attempt to kill, breach of public peace and assault.

The Magistrate, Mr A. A. Adebayo, granted the defendant bail of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adebayo said that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

According to the magistrate, the surety must be a civil servant on G/L 08 with a verifiable address and must provide three recent passport photographs, as part of the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until July 16 for hearing. (NAN)