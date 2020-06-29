Lukaku Uses Curse Word On Victor Moses In 2-1 Win Over Parma

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, on Sunday night mouthed obscenities at teammate Victor Moses after the Nigerian star failed to pick him out in their 2-1 win over Parma in the Serie A.
Inter Milan defeated Parma, thanks to two second-half goals from Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni.
Ivory Coast forward, Gervinho, did score for the host at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.
However, there was the chance to add a third goal in stoppage time when Moses was played through in the 95th minute, but the 29-year-old could not find Lukaku.
Lukaku then screamed at Moses, saying, “Victor F***ing Hell!” after the winger’s cross failed to beat the first man.
The win over Parma means Inter Milan are now in the third position on the Serie A table with 61 points from 28 games.
Antonio Conte’s side will host Brescia in their next fixture on Wednesday. – Daily Post
Listen to Lukaku’s reaction… 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2MrUuzwahg
— Max. ♣️ (@AFCMax9) June 28, 2020
