Lagos Police Nab 33-Year-Old Father For Defiling Daughter

A 33-year-old man named Chibuike Kalu has been arrested by Lagos Policemen for defiling his 14-year-old daughter in the Bariga area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday that the victim had been taken to hospital for examination, adding that Kalu would be charged for the crime.

He stated, “On June 26, 2020, around 7.30pm, the Bariga Police Station received a report that one Chibuike Kalu, 33, of Amodu Street, Bariga, defiled his 14-year-old daughter. The victim was taken to the Mirabel Centre for medical treatment and forensic examination.

“The suspect was arrested and he confessed to the crime. He will be charged.”

“The CP advised parents not to trust anyone with their kids, especially female children. He further reaffirmed the commitment of the command to continually apprehend sexual offenders wherever they were in the state and make them face justice.”