Iran Issues Arrest Warrant For Trump over General Soleimani’s Killing

IRAN has issued and an ARREST WARRANT for US President Donald Trump over the killing of its top general Qassem Soleimani, according to The Sun.

The arrest warrant for the US President comes nearly six months after the general was killed in a US airstrike on January 3, AlJazeera reported.

Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday that Trump, along with more than 30 others that Iran accuses of involvement in the January 3 attack that killed General Qassem Soleimani, face “murder and terrorism charges”, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, according to Al Jazeera.

Alqasimehr did not identify anyone else other than Trump but stressed Iran would continue to pursue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.

Interpol, based in Lyon, France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alqasimehr was also quoted as saying Iran had requested a “red notice” be put out for Trump and the others, the highest-level notice issued by Interpol, requesting that seeks the location and arrest of the individual named.