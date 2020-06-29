IGP Orders Ondo CP To Restore Security Detail Of Deputy Gov

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed has ordered the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, to restore the security detail of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

This is contained in a memo with Ref. No CB: 2002/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL/77/168 and signed on behalf of the IGP by Austine Agbonlahor, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The security detail was withdrawn following the decamping from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by Agboola.

This was after a mild drama between Salami and Agboola which saw the CP prevent the deputy governor from leaving the government house in Akure, the Ondo State capital.