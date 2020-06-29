Four Dead As Terrorists Attack Pakistan Stock Exchange

At least four people were killed, including a policeman, as Baloch separatists attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi Monday, authorities said.

Three security guards were killed in the melee, while local police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said all four assailants were shot dead.

“Police have recovered modern automatic weapons and explosive materials from the terrorists,” Karachi police said in a statement.

The city’s police force had earlier said six people died in the firefight but later revised the figure. A Karachi hospital where the bodies were taken confirmed the new death toll.

Pakistan’s military praised the swift response of the city’s security forces, while the Karachi police released a video of one member from a provincial security unit describing the firefight.

“I shot one of them dead…. The second guy saw me and… he took out a grenade. I shot him twice in his hand and his weapon fell down. I then shot him in the head as he tried to pull out the grenade pin,” said Mohammad Rafiq, a member of an elite provincial rapid response team.

The video of the officer was shared widely online, with social media users calling Rafiq a hero.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility in a message sent to AFP, saying an elite unit of fighters had carried out the assault.

The separatists have launched a string of high-profile attacks across the country in recent years — including in the southern port city.

The BLA is one of several insurgent groups fighting primarily in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, which has been rocked by separatist, Islamist and sectarian violence for years.

Following Monday’s attack, Pakistani authorities vowed to strike back against any group found responsible for the onslaught, promising to dismantle their networks and destroy their bases.

Channels TV