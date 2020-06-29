Enugu Records Three New Cases Of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Enugu State Government on Monday announced that the state has recorded three new cases of COVID-19, toll hits a total of 261 infections.

Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, Commissioner for Health, in a statement issued in Enugu, said that the ministry confirmed the new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The number of cases on treatment is 205, the number of cases discharged is 50 and the number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is six.

“The cumulative number of samples since the outbreak is 1,350,” he added.

The commissioner urged residents to always observe all the precautionary measures prescribed by NCDC, adding that COVID-19 is real. (NAN)