Buhari Lifts Ban On Nationwide Inter-State Travels

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has lifted the ban on interstate movement across the nation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, made the announcement during the daily media chat of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the task force said the directive would take effect from July 1.

Mustapha said, “I am pleased to inform you that Mr President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase Two of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020, through Midnight of Monday, 27 July 2020.

“Specifically, however, the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effect:

“Maintaining the current phase of the national response, for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatiated by the National Coordinator;

“Permission of movement across state borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July 2020.”