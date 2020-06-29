BREAKING: FG Extends Phase Two Of Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended phase two of eased lockdown by another four weeks with effect from tomorrow Tuesday, June 30 through midnight of Monday, July 27, 2020.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at the ongoing daily briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, also said the government has approved the safe resumption of domestic flights in the country.

He disclosed that the latest developments were contained in the task force’s fifth interim report which was submitted to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), earlier in the day.

Mustapha said, “I am pleased to inform you that Mr President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase Two of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020, through Midnight of Monday, 27 July 2020.

“Specifically, however, the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effect.”

Also, the ban on inter-state travels has been lifted and schools have also been permitted to resume “to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations.”