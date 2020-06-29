Africa Must Matter If Black Lives Matter – Burna Boys Says on BET Win

While receiving his BET Award, singer Burna Boy said that Africa must matter if the world wants Black Lives to matter.

Burna Boy won the award for Best International Act for a second consecutive year

The singer floored Innoss’B (DRC), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Dave (UK), Stormzy (UK), Ninho (France), and S.Pri Noir (France) to clinch the award.

“Thank you, BET and everyone for winning this the second time.

“I will like to use this opportunity to say sometime around 1835, there was a mission to turn Africa to a dominated nation but now is the time to go back to the royalty we were.

“Because in order for Black lives to matter, Africa must matter.”

The award was presented to Burna Boy by British model, Naomi Campbell.