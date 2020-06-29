Actress Regina Daniels Becomes A Mother, Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Actress Regina Daniels who got married to billionaire Ned Nwoko has given birth to a baby boy.
The news was disclosed on social media by her brother who revealed that the actress made him an uncle.
“OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW? Congratulations my diamond. It’s a bouncing baby boy. Iyanu ti sale. @regina.daniels @regina.daniels. Gods the greatest”, he wrote.
A few weeks ago, her husband had said that he would make out time to be with his wife and actress Regina Daniels in the labour room during the delivery of their baby.
The billionaire made this known while having a chat with Dele Momodu on Instagram Live.
“When my kids were born in the UK, I was there most of the time. If I am around, why not?
“If the baby will be born in Nigeria or elsewhere, I’ll make out time to be there”, he said.
