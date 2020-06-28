Van Persie Criticizes Arsenal After 2-1 Win Against Sheffield

Former Arsenal player Robin Van Persie has criticized the club’s players after a 2-1 win away at Sheffield in the FA Cup.
The game which qualified Arsenal for the Semi-final saw two goals from Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos.
However, Van Persie felt the London side should have created more chances.
“I was expecting more [from Arsenal] to be honest,” Van Persie told BT Sport.
“They did not create a lot of chances – only two in the first half and not enough.
“A great goal from Ceballos got them the win, but it was not outstanding, no.”
Van Persie added: “You can see that this team is not fully connected yet.
“If you look at the connection from the defence, to midfield, to strikers, it is not moving as one.
“But I do believe that if you give them time, and he [Mikel Arteta] should get all the time he needs, I do believe that he can get it right”.
