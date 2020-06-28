Solskjaer Praises Ighalo, Martial After Manchester United FA Cup Win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Odion Ighalo and Anthony Martial following Manchester United’s win against Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Ighalo opened scoring from a lose ball to give United the lead.

Maguire scored the winner in extra-time to qualify United for the Semi-final of the competition.

“It is great to have the option to rotate,” Solskjaer told the BBC after the match.

“Anthony has done really well. He came on and did brilliant, created chances. But Odion gives me a chance to rest Antho and is a proven goalscorer.

“And today he has played a part in both goals and is great to have him around the dressing room.”