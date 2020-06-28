No One Can Dictate To Buhari On APC NEC Meeting – Presidency

Days after the NEC meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Presidency has said that no one can dictate to President Muhammadu Buhari on where to hold meetings.

Recall that the meeting which is said to have held at the council chambers was criticized by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The opposition party had claimed that it was unconstitutional for such to hold at the council chambers.

In response, Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, issued a statement saying no one can dictate to the president where he should hold meetings.

He said: “It is necessary that we put records in their correct perspective concerning the recent meeting held by the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, which has, unfortunately, drawn criticism due to lack of understanding.

“The stubborn opinion held by the critics of the administration is that President Muhammadu Buhari had called a political meeting in the “hallowed” chamber of the Federal Executive Council, as if there is a law that says the President is barred from holding meetings in certain sections of the vast Presidential Villa.

“Since the President lives in the Villa, no one can, legally speaking, choose or dictate to him where he can sit to hold meetings. So, what is wrong in the President presenting himself before a camera and a TV screen in a digital conference at a given location within the Villa?

“Just for the sake of the argument, this meeting, we say emphatically, was not convened at the Council Chamber. It was virtual, not a physical meeting.

“Why was it a virtual meeting? The idea was to observe social distancing in view of health concerns. Knowing how small the conference hall of the party is, social distancing would only have been observed in the breach.”