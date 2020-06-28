Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 24,077 – NCDC

The number of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria has risen to at least 24,077 cases, according to the NCDC who announced 779 new cases on Saturday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said that the 684 new confirmed cases were reported in 22 states, with four deaths.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 285 new cases and Rivers was second with 68 new infections.

Amongst others were FCT (60), Edo (60), Enugu (56), Delta (47), Ebonyi (42), Oyo (41), Kaduna (19), Ogun (18), Ondo (16), Imo (12), Sokoto (11), Borno (9) Nasarawa (8), Abia (5), Gombe (5), Kebbi (5), Kano (4), Yobe (3), Ekiti (3) and Osun (2).

The NCDC said that till date, 24,077 cases have been confirmed, 14, 115 active, 8,625 treated and discharged, 127, 158 samples collected and 558 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.