My Church Recorded 114 COVID-19 Testimonies – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has said that his church recorded 114 testimonies from COVID-19 patients who recovered from the virus.

Oyedepo stated this why decrying the continued lockdown on churches and the restriction guidelines given.

According to the clergyman, markets with no regard for social distancing are allowed to operate while churches are kept in lockdown.

He said, “No handwashing, no nothing, everyone is in the market running over each other every day of the week and there is no outbreak from the market but there is now outbreak, perceived outbreak from the church. Prophets are God’s voices to the nations. Caution!

“Now, freedom of worship is no longer a constitutional right but now determined by some individuals. It is a hard thing to kick against the priest. This is no longer coronavirus in Lagos and Ogun. It is now the anti-church virus clean and clear.”

Oyedepo, however, added that 114 people testified to have been healed of coronavirus in his church.

The bishop said, “Can anybody silence the church? Never! I have never heard of anybody that God healed in the market but people get healed in every church day and night, real tangible healing. We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies. We got 10 this week.

“And that is the place that is vulnerable, not the market.”