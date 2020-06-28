Men Will Wash Plates Because Women Are Taking Over – Toyin Lawani

Fashionista Toyin Lawani has said that men will end up washing plates because women are not taking over from them in life.

In a video she shared, she said: “We be man, we’re taking over. You guys are joking, you’re going to wash plate.”

Toyin Lawani also revealed that women are now achieving things which most men cannot achieve.

She captioned the video: “Heard men are angry causs I said they will wash plate. Lemme stress my beautiful teeth this sunday , boya oroyen Mawo brain yin , I’m in my house come and beat me.

“Someone needs to educate you silly mockers , thinking women cant work and make it , everyone looking for the easy way out , Go and work , hardwork pays , put in work and get the results , stop looking at other people’s time and hustle ,if you put in work you will get the results, no one has time to use words to motivate you, the works I display here daily is enough to motivate you, if you are bitter about another mans hard work success , it can never come to you even if you work morning and night, God doesn’t bless hateful people , ist bloggers have a way of cutting out parts they love to sell their dead ass blogs , and I will repeat it again , men who don’t work hard will wash plate , cause to ba shise wako bata fe gbe , nothing like imprisoning men ,they are our Kings, always understand what anyone’s says before typing shit and women who work very hard can be regarded as men metaphorically ,cause some men are fucking lazy and they expect women to do everything for them , I see a lot of this daily from some females , yo ladies don’t encourage this shit any man who doesn’t add value to you , kick them to the curb , relationship is meant to be vice Versa , women are not your slaves , we are humans too.

“God created both sex to serve one another , it’s not meant to be one way, we carry your kids for 9months, care for them and you , yet most women get beaten up and maltreated , when the woman now boss up yall start hating struggles you know nothing of ?

“Listen and digest if you have sense and I don’t see anything wrong in your men helping you in the kitchen if you have no choice or help , I regard those men as weak men ,you should be proud of your woman , Empower not enslave , hate all you want you know I always speak the truth and a speaker of truth has no friends. #kingofAllQueens”.