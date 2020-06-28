I’m Happy About The Crisis In The APC – Governor Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he’s happy about the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Wike made this during an interview on Television.

“I am happy that APC is in crisis. It is not my business to help APC to be united. Remember that we also had our own crisis under Ali Modu Sheriff and APC jubilated about it then. It is my prayer that they should continue to be in crisis. We have taken another state. Unfortunately, APC isn’t really a political party. They came together just to take overpower.

“I want my party to be in power and therefore, I cannot be praying for APC not to have crisis. I hope they continue to make mistakes everyday and my party will continue to grow” he said.

Wike also revealed that he has no problem with the membership of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the PDP and that his only wish is for all members to be carried along.