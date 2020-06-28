I Have Been Sexually Harassed By Men – BBNaija star, Anto Lecky

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Anto Lecky has said that she has been sexually harassed by men.

The Edo State born reality TV star made this known in an IG chat with Linorajj.

She said, “Yes, I have been sexually harassed. In fact, I think every woman has, because a lot people don’t even know what sexual harassment means.

“They are so used to it without knowing what it is. Even in the market, at the offices, it happens everyday. Some bosses employ you because of what they see in your body. Some men even undress you with their eyes. That’s sexual harassment. It is important we all stand together and fight against it.

She stated further: “Some people have wrong perception about me. Some people think I am rude. Some say I am too blunt. But it is what it is. I don’t like lies or faking it. I am a very honest person. I am not unnecessarily nice. I am straight. I tell people the truth most especially on social media. I keep it real. I don’t talk where it is not necessary.”

On what she would have done differently if given a second chance in the Big Brother Naija show, she said:

“I wish I can go back to the House and win the money. But I actually went there for people to know and love me for who I am. If I am asked to go back to the House, I won’t do anything differently.

“Nigerians love kissing, romance in the public, but I am not like that. I am here to make impact through sport, entertainment and tourism. I want to use things that I love to change the world in my own little way,” she said.