How To Use Face Masks And Face Shields – NCDC

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has explained in details, how to make proper use of face masks and face shields, according to NAN. This is to ensure that Nigerians are protected from the deadly respiratory illness that has affected over 24,000 persons in the country as of Saturday night.

“Face masks are very important in helping to limit the spread of COVID-19, especially in situations where physical distancing may be difficult, such as on public transportation, markets and in areas where there is a significant amount of community transmission.

”For effective protection, face shields are used in combination with an appropriate face mask in healthcare settings.

”There is currently limited to no evidence on the effectiveness of face shields to prevent COVID-19 when used alone by the general public in non-healthcare settings.

”There is currently no guidance provided by the WHO or other relevant public health authority that recommends the use of face shields in non-healthcare settings to prevent COVID-19,” it said.

The health agency said that given the limited evidence on the effectiveness of face shields in protecting people from COVID-19 infection in community settings, and the absence of recommendations on their use, by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and other public health authorities, face shields alone should not be used in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

It said that when used, it should be done in combination with an appropriate face mask.

The agency said that it was important to remember that currently, no single intervention even when properly used, provides complete protection from COVID-19 infection.

NCDC said, therefore, that the use of face masks or face shields with face masks should be combined with other public health and social measures as announced by the Federal/State Ministries of Health and the NCDC.

“This includes maintaining a distance of two metres between you and the next person, frequent handwashing with soap and running water or use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and avoiding public gatherings.

”The NCDC will continue to update its recommendations as knowledge about COVID-19 evolves,” it said. (NAN)