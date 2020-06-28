Ex-Oyo Gov, Ajimobi, Finally Laid To Rest In Ibadan

The former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been finally laid to rest in Ibadan amid tight security on Sunday, according to reports.
DAILY POST reports that Ajimobi who died on Thursday was buried some minutes after 10am.
The remains pf the deceased was buried amid tight security.
According to reports, prayer is to be offered at 12 pm at his Mosque, Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.