Ex-Oyo Gov, Ajimobi, Finally Laid To Rest In Ibadan

The former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been finally laid to rest in Ibadan amid tight security on Sunday, according to reports.

DAILY POST reports that Ajimobi who died on Thursday was buried some minutes after 10am.

The remains pf the deceased was buried amid tight security.

According to reports, prayer is to be offered at 12 pm at his Mosque, Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.