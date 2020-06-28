D’banj Flouts COVID-19 Restriction, Performs At Abuja Party

Oladapo Oyebanjo, a Nigerian singer better known as D’banj, is at the centre of yet another controversy after flouting social distancing measures at an Abuja party.

Amid conversations about sexual assault and violence against women, a Nigerian lady had claimed that the entertainer raped her at Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, in 2018.

Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police, had also ordered a probe into the case after which D’banj was flown to Abuja and interrogated by Adaku Anya, an assistant police commissioner.

But on Sunday, clips that were said to have been from an Abuja party inundated social media as the embattled singer is seen coming within close proximity of showgoers without having a face mask.

The event was said to have taken place on Saturday, despite social distancing guidelines by the federal government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the clip, D’banj can be seen singing with a microphone amid a deluge of dancing people while occasionally shaking hands, embracing others, and striking poses with both fans and admirers. – The Cable