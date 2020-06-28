BREAKING: Ruler of Bachama In Adamawa Is Dead

The death of Honest Stephen, the Hama Bachama and paramount ruler of Bachama kingdom in Adamawa State, has been announced.

This was confirmed by Nzobyalata Hama Bachama and Bachama kingdom spokesman, Timawus Mathias.

Honest who was born March 6, 1954, is said to have died in his palace.

“He died following a brief illness. Already the funeral rights are well underway according to Bachama tradition in Lamurde, the Kingdom’s headquarters”, Mathias said.

Honest was crowned ruler in December 2013 by the then governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako.

Before becoming the 28th ruler of Bachama, Honest was an office run the Nigerian Army.