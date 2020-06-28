BREAKING: Ruler of Bachama In Adamawa Is Dead

The death of Honest Stephen, the Hama Bachama and paramount ruler of Bachama kingdom in Adamawa State, has been announced.
This was confirmed by Nzobyalata Hama Bachama and Bachama kingdom spokesman, Timawus Mathias.
Honest who was born March 6, 1954, is said to have died in his palace.
“He died following a brief illness. Already the funeral rights are well underway according to Bachama tradition in Lamurde, the Kingdom’s headquarters”, Mathias said.
Honest was crowned ruler in December 2013 by the then governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako.
Before becoming the 28th ruler of Bachama, Honest was an office run the Nigerian Army.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.