BREAKING: Chief Judge Of Kogi State Dies After Brief Illness

The death of the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, has been announced.

Ajanah died after at the age of 62 after suffering from a brief illness.

This comes barley a week after the death of the President of the Customary Court of Appeal in the state, Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga.

This is confirmed in a statement issued by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

The statement reads “The Kogi State Government wishes to announce the demise of Hon. Justice Nasir Ajana. Until his death, Nasir Ajana was the Chief Judge of Kogi State.

“The passing of the legal luminary is a massive blow to the Government and people of Kogi State for his brilliant justice administration throughout his career as a Judge and his tenure as the Chief Judge of Kogi State.

“He will be sorely missed for his tenacity of purpose and outstanding commitment to the sanctity of the temple of justice. He was a colossus in the noble profession of law.

“The State Government will work with the family of the late Chief Justice to give him a befitting burial. His shoes will be impossible to fill. May God forgive all his shortcomings and grant him eternal life.”